Advertisement

New body camera video shows moments after Arbery shooting

Ahmaud Arbery, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael
Ahmaud Arbery, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Newly released police body camera footage shows that the man who killed Ahmaud Arbery appeared visibly upset as police arrived almost immediately after the shooting.

Travis McMichael can be heard in the video telling an officer that if the 25-year-old Black man “had stopped, this wouldn’t have happened.”

McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, are charged with murder in Arbery’s Feb. 23 death along with a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. Bryan captured the incident on video but prosecutors allege he played a larger role.

The body camera video shows an officer try to save Arbery as he lies on the ground soaked in blood.

The McMichaels claim they chased Arbery because they thought he was a burglar and that Travis McMichael shot Arbery in self-defense. Prosecutors say Arbery was jogging.

The case added to national protests over several shootings of Black people by police officers. Gregory McMichael is a former police officer and prosecutors say the father and son were acting as vigilantes.

They weren’t prosecuted for weeks after the incident when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved and the case had moved into the national spotlight.

Arbery has family ties to the CSRA and is buried outside Waynesboro.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

This is the scene where officers are investigating a death in North Augusta.
Authorities trying to learn identity of woman found dead in North Augusta
Daminyona Harlan McMath
Arrest made in kidnapping-shooting ordeal that 60-year-old survived
Hunter Chase Powell
Burke County 12-year-old missing after leaving home on foot
Republicans in the 12th Congressional District are suing Georgia Secretary of State Brad...
12th District Republicans suing Georgia election chief’s office
The first VA frontline staff member, Amy Larsh, a Registered Nurse, recieves the vaccine.
First doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Augusta

Latest News

Worker files lawsuit against Augusta Mall after October shooting
Schools struggle to fully staff classrooms
Schools struggle to fully staff classrooms
Lawsuit filed against the Augusta mall
Lawsuit filed against Augusta Mall
Home for the Pawlidays 2020
Take an Augusta pet friend home for the ‘paw-lidays’