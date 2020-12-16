New body camera video shows moments after Arbery shooting

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Newly released police body camera footage shows that the man who killed Ahmaud Arbery appeared visibly upset as police arrived almost immediately after the shooting.

Travis McMichael can be heard in the video telling an officer that if the 25-year-old Black man “had stopped, this wouldn’t have happened.”

McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, are charged with murder in Arbery’s Feb. 23 death along with a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. Bryan captured the incident on video but prosecutors allege he played a larger role.

The body camera video shows an officer try to save Arbery as he lies on the ground soaked in blood.

The McMichaels claim they chased Arbery because they thought he was a burglar and that Travis McMichael shot Arbery in self-defense. Prosecutors say Arbery was jogging.

The case added to national protests over several shootings of Black people by police officers. Gregory McMichael is a former police officer and prosecutors say the father and son were acting as vigilantes.

They weren’t prosecuted for weeks after the incident when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved and the case had moved into the national spotlight.

Arbery has family ties to the CSRA and is buried outside Waynesboro.

