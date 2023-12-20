Here’s where to find Santa Claus across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days away from Christmas, Santa Claus is making stops in our area to make sure everything is in order for his big trip on Sunday night.

He’s the most holly and most jolly man in all of the Augusta area, and as he prepares for the big night, he spoke with News 12 about the joy of the season.

The season is about family, keeping old traditions alive, and making new traditions.

“Emily and her siblings have always seen Santa Claus for years even when she was a baby. So, when we found out she was having Bowen, I knew that he needed to come and have that same tradition,” said Leslie Johnson, mom.

Santa says it’s his busiest time of the year, but most importantly his favorite as he sees all the kids and adults.

“I love the kids. The kids, the look in their eyes when you tell them they’re on the good list. And even the joy on adults’ faces when they see Santa,” he said.

The joy is why so many families come out to see him every year.

Jessie Arnold, mom, said: “It’s really special to continue the tradition with my children, in hopes that they’ll continue it with theirs as well.”

In return, Santa hopes to help the parents out too.

“It keeps their rooms clean and just keeps them doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” said Santa.

We asked him how he stays afloat during his busiest time of the year.

“Kind of rest up a little bit, that’s kinda hard to do. Drinking a lot of Coca-Colas to keep my spirit up,” he said.

If you’re still looking for where you can see Santa before Christmas, you can find him at:

Steeds Dairy Farm in Grovetown

You can see Santa for $25 until December 23 12 p.m to 8 p.m.

Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops

Santa will be here until December 24 during store hours

Augusta Mall

You can find Santa here until December 24. Price varies.

Communigraphics in North Augusta

Santa will be at Communigraphics on December 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Back Porch Bar & Grill North Augusta

He will be here on December 23 until 5:30 p.m.

Share in Love in Clearwater

You can find Santa here on December 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

