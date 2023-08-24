Submit Photos/Videos
Stray cat tests positive for rabies in Bamberg County

The cat was the first animal in the county to test positive for rabies in 2023.
The cat was the first animal in the county to test positive for rabies in 2023.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed a cat tested positive for rabies in Bamberg County.

The stray cat was found near Heritage Highway and Underpass Road. One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider.

The cat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on August 22 and was confirmed to have rabies on August 24.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program team leader. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets. Therefore, give wild and stray animals plenty of space.”

This cat was the first animal in the county to test positive for rabies in 2023.

If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with an animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC’s Public Health Conway office at 843-915-8801.

