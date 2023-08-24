1 dead, 1 in hospital after crash in Bamberg County

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Bamberg County on Thursday.

According to troopers, the accident happened around 10:31 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road at Charleston-Augusta Highway, two miles east of Bamberg.

The driver of a 1989 Mazda was traveling south on Cannon Bridge Road when the driver of a 2020 Nissan van, traveling west on Charleston-Augusta, collided with the Mazda, troopers say.

Officials say the driver of the 1989 Mazda was the only person in the vehicle and died on the scene.

The driver of the 2020 Nissan van was also the only person in the vehicle and was transported to MUSC in Orangeburg by EMS.

We’ve reached out to the Bamberg County Coroner’s Office for more information.

