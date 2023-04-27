Great-grandma sentenced for dog-mauling death of baby in Martinez

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was sentenced Thursday to at least six years behind bars in connection with a fatal dog attack that killed her 7-month-old great-granddaughter.

The attack happened March 22, 2022, at 3701 Columbia Drive in Martinez as the woman was watching over the child.

Migdelia Guadalupe received 10 years on the charge of contributing to the dependency of a minor and three years on a count of possession of methamphetamine.

She had been charged with second-degree murder, but the grand jury ended up not indicting her on that charge.

There was no trial because the defendant took full responsibility for her actions.

Prosecutors had said there was a 20-minute delay in calling police after the dog fatally attacked Serenity Garnett, of Grovetown, at the home where the great-grandmother rented a room. The dog belonged to the home’s co-owner.

Guadalupe — also injured in the attack but much less severely than the girl — was arrested after being released from the hospital, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The child’s parents were high school students.

The family didn’t want the baby to go into child care, so as a way to mend a broken family relationship with Guadalupe, they said she could move to Augusta to take care of the baby each week.

When the parents went to school that morning, the baby was dropped off at the home where Guadalupe was staying.

When the dog attacked the baby, the great-grandmother was high with an unidentified male. He left and Guadalupe called authorities 20 minutes after she and the baby were attacked as well as baby.

Guadalupe has a lengthy history of drug use and possession in the state of New York, according to statements made at the sentencing.

The dog was an American bulldog-Great Pyrenees mix named Blade.

Previous problems

The attack wasn’t the first time for animal control officers to visit the home.

According to Columbia County records, officers were called there on Nov. 5, 2017. In that instance, Blade was the victim, according to a report by animal control officers. Officers wrote that an American bulldog mix jumped into the backyard and fought with Blade before jumping back out of the yard. Both dogs suffered wounds, according to officers.

On April 1, 2017, animal control officers were contacted by first responders because a dog at the home was guarding its owner and keeping her from receiving medical care. The animal control report doesn’t specify whether Blade was the dog involved.

On Nov. 27, 2007, officers were asked to check on the welfare of a Chow dog at the home. After talking with the dog’s owner, identified as Earl Mills, they found the dog in good health with shelter and water but with some matted fur.

