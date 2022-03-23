Deadly dog attack on baby: What we’re learning today

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a dog attack that killed a 7-month-old girl in Martinez and left a family and the community in mourning and disbelief.

The attack happened Tuesday afternoon at 3701 Columbia Drive, where the girl was being watched by her great-grandmother. A dog in the household attacked the girl and injured the great-grandmother, sending both to Augusta University Health.

The baby didn’t survive — and now the family is mourning the little girl named Serenity.

Her aunt Kendal Crawley has started GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral expenses. With a $10,000 goal, it had raised more than $6,500 by Wednesday morning.

And on Thursday, the family is planning a balloon release at 6:30 p.m. in front of the house in memory of Serenity.

The great-grandmother is still recovering in the hospital from injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

We’ve reached out to authorities for the incident report, which should tell us more about what might have led to the attack — something Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Steve Morris said is a key question for investigators.

Meanwhile, the dog is in quarantine for 10 days now.

Neighbors told us about the Great Pyrenees-American bulldog mix at the home that bears a “BEWARE OF THE DOG” sign on a backyard chain-link fence.

During a previous incident where paramedics had to respond, one neighbor had to intervene.

“My friend and I had to occupy the dog for them to get in there and get the woman to the hospital,” said Tim Jardine, who lives down the street.

His sister-in-law, Amanda Jardine, who also lives on the street, said: “It won’t let anyone come near anybody. I guess dogs are supposed to be protective, but that dog can be a little more overprotective, like in a vicious way.”

They just hope something like this won’t happen again.

“My heart goes out to their family,” she said.

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, authorities said. (WRDW)

The attack comes as equally vicious ones have made recent headlines in the two-state region and elsewhere:

Although many dogs attacks might be provoked, some attacks on small children can happen without warning. Experts say the small child may trigger a predator instinct to hunt prey. Or if a small child disturbs a dog, the dog could attack in a misguided attempt to deliver discipline.

Although all these incidents go far beyond just a dog bite experts say most dog bites are rooted in one or more of these reasons: fear, being startled, trying to protect something, frustration and pain. Experts also say there are warning signs for aggressive behavior that can include a hard stare, ears back or up, bared teeth, a tense stance and raised fur.

