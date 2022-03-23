Advertisement

Deadly dog attack on baby: What we’re learning today

By Steve Byerly and Craig Allison
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a dog attack that killed a 7-month-old girl in Martinez and left a family and the community in mourning and disbelief.

The attack happened Tuesday afternoon at 3701 Columbia Drive, where the girl was being watched by her great-grandmother. A dog in the household attacked the girl and injured the great-grandmother, sending both to Augusta University Health.

The baby didn’t survive — and now the family is mourning the little girl named Serenity.

Her aunt Kendal Crawley has started GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral expenses. With a $10,000 goal, it had raised more than $6,500 by Wednesday morning.

And on Thursday, the family is planning a balloon release at 6:30 p.m. in front of the house in memory of Serenity.

The great-grandmother is still recovering in the hospital from injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

We’ve reached out to authorities for the incident report, which should tell us more about what might have led to the attack — something Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Steve Morris said is a key question for investigators.

Meanwhile, the dog is in quarantine for 10 days now.

Neighbors told us about the Great Pyrenees-American bulldog mix at the home that bears a “BEWARE OF THE DOG” sign on a backyard chain-link fence.

During a previous incident where paramedics had to respond, one neighbor had to intervene.

“My friend and I had to occupy the dog for them to get in there and get the woman to the hospital,” said Tim Jardine, who lives down the street.

His sister-in-law, Amanda Jardine, who also lives on the street, said: “It won’t let anyone come near anybody. I guess dogs are supposed to be protective, but that dog can be a little more overprotective, like in a vicious way.”

They just hope something like this won’t happen again.

“My heart goes out to their family,” she said.

The attack comes as equally vicious ones have made recent headlines in the two-state region and elsewhere:

Although many dogs attacks might be provoked, some attacks on small children can happen without warning. Experts say the small child may trigger a predator instinct to hunt prey. Or if a small child disturbs a dog, the dog could attack in a misguided attempt to deliver discipline.

Although all these incidents go far beyond just a dog bite experts say most dog bites are rooted in one or more of these reasons: fear, being startled, trying to protect something, frustration and pain. Experts also say there are warning signs for aggressive behavior that can include a hard stare, ears back or up, bared teeth, a tense stance and raised fur.

7-month-old girl dies after dog mauling in Martinez
