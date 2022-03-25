Advertisement

Vigil held for 7-month-old girl killed in vicious dog attack

By Clare Allen
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, family, and friends, dressed in purple, gathered for 7-month-old Serenity Garnett’s vigil.

The attack by a dog happened Tuesday afternoon at 3701 Columbia Drive, where the girl — identified by deputies as Garnett, of Grovetown — was being watched by her great-grandmother.

As balloons filled the sky, family and friends showed an outpouring of love for Garnett.

“A lot of people didn’t get a chance to meet her, but she was the sweetest baby ever,” said Garnett’s grandmother.

MORE | What’s the possibility of charges after deadly dog attack?

People gathered in front of the home where Garnett tragically died. Tears and prayers came from those who loved her the most.

“Everybody just bow their heads and wish my baby a happy arrival in heaven,” she said.

Some placed teddy bears in memory of Garnett for people to remember her sweet smile.

Maj. Steve Morris said the investigation is still incredibly fluid and in the early stages. Authorities are still gathering information, and charges are possible.

