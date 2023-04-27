Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver was sentenced Thursday for a Columbia County car crash in that killed a mother of five.

Charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, Prescilla Beckum Johnson was sentenced under first-offender provisions to 15 years, with the first five in confinement and the rest on probation.

ALSO IN COURT:

On probation, she will have to have drug screening, can have no contact with the family of the victim.

She was driving home from a wedding and was highly intoxicated with a blood alcohol level over three times the legal limit as she traveled on Harlem Grovetown Road between Cawley Road and Caroleton Drive.

Kifiney Harris, 43, of Harlem, was killed in the Oct. 24, 2020, crash when Johnson’s Tahoe crossed the center line into the eastbound lane on a curve, striking Harris’ Chrysler 300 head-on, according to authorities.

Johnson’s was cuffed in court on Thursday.

Her children will need to live with her ex-husband’s family.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.