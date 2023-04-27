Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Driver gets maximum sentence for Augusta crash that killed boy

Shalonna Marie Wadley
Shalonna Marie Wadley(Contributed)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver has received the maximum sentence for a 2020 crash that killed a 6-year-old boy who was thrown from the vehicle.

Shalonna Marie Wadley was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years, of which she must serve at least five, according to the office of Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams.

MORE | 24-year-old dead, 1 injured after shots fired at moving car on St. Andrews Drive

She was charged with homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, and a variety of traffic and vehicle violations, including reckless driving, driving while license has been suspended, lacking insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle, according to jail records.

The crash occurred on the afternoon of Feb. 27, 2020, as the vehicle was traveling west in the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road. Authorities said the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over several times until coming to rest after hitting a tree in a yard on the 1000 blk Horseshoe Road.

The boy, Labarron Wright, was killed in the crash, according to authorities, who said he was one of nine people in the vehicle.

Most Read

Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy reaches conclusion
St. Andrews Drive
Name released for man killed when someone shoots at car
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief gets $500K from Evans man
In his lone season leading North Augusta, the Yellow Jackets had an overall record of six and six
North Augusta High School head football coach resigns
PHOTO: Mark Harmon in his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show NCIS
Fake TV star steals from Martinez 82-year-old woman

Latest News

Makaya Ditron Anthony, 22, has active warrants in Burke County for aggravated assault and...
Suspect sought after weekend shooting in Girard
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for April 27
However, the Greenbrier Girls Soccer team is two wins away from completing the perfect season.
Greenbrier’s pursuit of perfection moves to state semifinals
Parents of fentanyl poisoning victims rally to raise awareness
Parents of fentanyl poisoning victims rally to raise awareness