Read school personnel file of accused foot licker

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System on Friday afternoon released the personnel file of the teacher’s aide who was arrested this week after authorities say he was caught tickling and licking the feet of a 7-year-old boy at a business popular with kids.

Caurey Rollins, 25, of Augusta, was arrested Wednesday and accused of licking a child’s feet between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 14.

The personnel file shows that the school district informed the Glenn Hills Elementary physical education aide on Jan. 17 that it had learned of the incident and he would be placed on administrative leave.

On Feb. 11, he submitted his resignation, and on that same date, a Saturday, the district accepted his resignation.

READ THE PERSONNEL FILE:

After his arrest, Rollins was charged with non-aggravated child molestation.

An incident report from Richmond County deputies describes what happened at Urban Air Adventure Park, 207 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway.

Upon arrival, deputies met with business owner William Gilbert, who stated Rollins was unaccompanied in the building and in a fenced-in area where children play.

The guardian of the victim told Gilbert that Rollins approached the victim in the fenced area.

The victim stated Rollins tickled his feet, asked him to remove his socks and licked both of his feet.

Rollins told deputies he was originally there with family, but they’d left.

The owner stated that security cameras did not record the incident due to location.

The guardian of the children told News 12 the business was very apologetic and said it plans to expand the coverage areas of the cameras.

LOOKING BACK ON A SIMILAR CASE:

The Georgia Professional Standards Commission was open about Rollins’ certification. It said he was certified as a paraprofessional educator as of Sept. 27, 2022, and that the certification is valid through June 30, 2027.

Rollins was in Richmond County jail on Friday, according to jail records.

