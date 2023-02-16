Accused foot licker charged with molestation in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been arrested after tickling and licking a 7-year-old boy’s feet at Urban Air Adventure Park, according to authorities.

Caurey Rollins, 25, of Augusta, was arrested Wednesday and accused of licking a child’s feet on Jan. 14 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the business owner, William Gilbert, who stated Rollins was unaccompanied in the building and in a fenced-in area where children play.

The guardian of the victim told Gilbert that Rollins approached the victim in the fenced area.

The victim stated Rollins tickled his feet, asked him to remove his socks, and licked both of his feet.

Rollins told deputies he was originally with family, who had already left.

The owner stated security cameras did not record the incident due to location.

Rollins has been charged with child molestation-non aggravated.

Remember the infamous CSRA toe sucker?

This isn’t the first time someone in the CSRA has gotten in trouble over a foot fetish.

In the early and mid-2000s, Joey Leaphart, of Aiken County, made international headlines for a toe-sucking fetish he apparently couldn’t control. In one case, he approached a woman at a Grovetown Walmart while claiming to be with a TV shows and told her everything she’d bought would be free if he could kiss her foot, then started sucking her big toe. The woman ran away after he said “it tasted so good.”

He was charged with a number of crimes dating back to 2000, including one involving an 11-year-old girl, and he served five years in prison.

In a 2015 interview, he told WRDW; “I’m no bad person. I got a foot fetish. I always have since I was a kid.”

He said he just likes feet and enjoys asking women if he can kiss theirs.

Among the items in his collection was a “foot book” — an assortment of photos of his favorite feet, often with them planted on either side of his face.

“I like feet,” he said. But, he conceded: “I know I shouldn’t be going out in public and bothering women or asking.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.