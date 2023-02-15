Suspect pleads guilty in participation of Tina Prince disappearance

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The disappearance case of first-grade teacher has a new update over a year later.

According to officials, Aaron Adams pled guilty on Tuesday for his participation in the disappearance of Tina Prince at the Washington County Superior Court.

This was a non-negotiated plea, meaning Adams did not plead guilty pursuant to an agreement with the State.

Adams was charged with one count of concealing the death of another and six counts of false statements. He was sentenced to 40 years and to serve 35 consecutive years to the sentence he is now serving which will end in 2027.

MORE COVERAGE:

When we last were following this story, suspect Aaron Adams faced a charge for concealing a body and two counts of making false statements.

Adams was initially arrested in June of 2021 following Prince’s remains being found off a rural Sandersville road. His indictment comes nearly a year after Prince’s death.

”Last June, in 2021 Tina Prince was reported missing by her family, approximately a week later, her body was located in a wooded area in rural Washington County,” said Joel Cochran.

Her body was then sent to the medical examiner’s office, who found Prince had fentanyl and sertraline in her system. The official cause and manner of her death are still undetermined, but Cochran said they do not suspect foul play.

”We don’t have any evidence to support or say that a murder occurred,” said Cochran.

The first-grade-teacher was last seen by family on May 28, 2021, leaving a local Mexican restaurant. According to her family, she had left dinner to take a phone call and never came back.

Surveillance photos later showed Prince at a local convenience store after she left the restaurant.

“She just vanished,” Cochran said at the time.

The sheriff’s office says Prince was later seen at a Walmart with Adams, and her body was ultimately found about 17 minutes away from the store.

“Tina had a heart of gold and would give anybody the shirt off of her back. She loved her whole family,” said Sue Hitchcock Burnham, a family member. “She loved kids. She was in the perfect profession for her.”

The investigation sight where crews found the body of Tina Prince. (WRDW)

“I know it’s been a long trying year for her family and friends and the people of Washington County, we hope to get this case, get it moving through the court system so that justice can be given to the family,” said Cochran.

“Our family is very happy about the indictment,” said Prince’s mother, Kay Hitchcock Smith. “It has been a very long and hard road with many unanswered questions.”

Prince’s family puts sunflowers surround a memorial for her at the location where her body was found. Her mother says the flower was her favorite, and the memorial was made by her co-workers at the school she worked at.

Sunflowers, Prince's favorite flower, surround a memorial for her at the site where her body was located. (Kay Hitchcock Smith)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.