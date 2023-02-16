Do you remember the infamous CSRA toe sucker?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The arrest of a man accused of licking a child’s feet in Augusta brings to mind a similar case in the CSRA.

Caurey Rollins, 25, of Augusta, was accused of licking a child’s feet on Jan. 14 at Aurban Air Adventure Park . He’s charged with non-aggravated child molestation.

It wasn’t the first time someone in the CSRA has gotten in trouble over a foot fetish.

In the early and mid-2000s, Joey Leaphart, of Aiken County, made international headlines for a toe-sucking fetish he apparently couldn’t control.

In one case, he approached a woman at a Grovetown Walmart while claiming to be with a TV shows and told her everything she’d bought would be free if he could kiss her foot, then started sucking her big toe.

The woman ran away after he said “it tasted so good.”

The oddity of his addiction made international headlines, with The Times of London apparently taking a special interest in him.

He was charged with a number of crimes dating back to 2000, including one involving an 11-year-old girl, and he served five years in prison.

In a 2015 interview, he told WRDW: “I’m no bad person. I got a foot fetish. I always have since I was a kid.”

He said he just likes feet and enjoys asking women if he can kiss theirs.

Among the items in his collection was a “foot book” — an assortment of photos of his favorite feet, often with them planted on either side of his face.

“I like feet,” he said. But, he conceded: “I know I shouldn’t be going out in public and bothering women or asking.”

