Augusta leaders meet to discuss 3 EMS service proposals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We learn more about the Augusta ambulance service provider decision, as leaders meet again on Wednesday.

According to officials, 3 proposals were introduced by AmeriPro, Gold Cross, and Central EMS during the meeting.

Ameripro proposed 10 ambulances a day, eight ambulances at night, and three QRVs staffed and ready 24/7 60-90 days until fully operational.

Gold Cross claimed it knows what Augusta needs because the provider has been doing it for 17 years. Gold Cross stated the proposal from 2013 doesn’t meet today’s current environment and will order all new ambulances.

Gold Cross believes it should’ve been awarded the RFB Officially protested the bid, because if properly scored it should’ve been awarded month to month, and doesn’t have an end date. It proposed to provide eight dedicated ambulances and plans to fluctuate if needed. Gold Cross also claimed if it were to receive more money, it will be able to meet the zone’s needs.

Gold Cross was questioned about its response times and if no ambulance ever shows up, no clear answer was given by Gold Cross.

Many concerns with the current state of Gold Cross and how it’s served the county in the past. Some brought up examples and wanted clarification for problems in past and answers for the future.

Chief Steven Vincent says to look at call volumes compared to complaints.

Central EMS started in 1983 and has served many cities throughout GA, and it operates a 911 call center in Forsyth County which is what Augusta is looking to do.

Central EMS claims it has the same area dynamic as Richmond County and has less than 8-minute response times.

Central EMS official also stated he can count the number of complaints on his hands, of only 9 and a half fingers, he was proud of it.

Central EMS states it can be trusted to supply and start service overnight if needed. Central EMS also has it’s own ambulance manufacturer to expedite orders eight, 24-hour cars, six peak time cars, and three QRCS Continue to train staff employees through different schools it has.

Central EMS calls the commission to give money and blames the commission for Gold Cross’s faults.

Central EMS also stated it’s not interested if the commission isn’t wanting to give a quality service.

820 employees in Georgia admit the problem of the shortage in the industry.

Central EMS lastly states, it’s looking to copy the system in Forsyth County here, and keep 911 ambulances separate from other ambulances. The provider states, if selected, Central EMS will provide the best service for citizens.

