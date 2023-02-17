Training record sparks investigation of Waynesboro Police Department

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s an open investigation into the Waynesboro Police Department after authorities say irregularities were found in a former employee’s training record.

In a statement on social media, the agency said the irregularities were noticed in January.

The department was notified that the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were looking into the matter.

The department said it will cooperate with the investigation.

“Waynesboro Police Department demands integrity in all of our employees and takes the state training requirements seriously,” the agency said. “We will continue to serve our citizens with honor and integrity.”

