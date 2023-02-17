Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Training record sparks investigation of Waynesboro Police Department

The District Attorney
The District Attorney(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s an open investigation into the Waynesboro Police Department after authorities say irregularities were found in a former employee’s training record.

In a statement on social media, the agency said the irregularities were noticed in January.

MORE | Vogtle new units’ start delayed again as costs rise $200M more

The department was notified that the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were looking into the matter.

The department said it will cooperate with the investigation.

“Waynesboro Police Department demands integrity in all of our employees and takes the state training requirements seriously,” the agency said. “We will continue to serve our citizens with honor and integrity.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foot-licking suspect Caurey Rollins
Accused foot licker worked for Richmond County School System
Columbia County crews respond to shooting off Harlem-Grovetown Road/
Grovetown resident shoots prowler during break-in attempt
Tyrique Robinson
I-TEAM UPDATE: A look at the death of the youngest politician in Richmond County
Car slams into Applebee’s building on Windsor Spring
Trevan Kendall Baker
Columbia County DA investigator arrested over threats

Latest News

Kendrick, born in 2007, plans to attend Georgia State to study music.
Grant Me Hope: ‘I just want love. That’s all I ever wanted, was love.’
South Carolina State House
S.C. lawmakers alarmed in probe of $3.5B accounting error
Classroom generic
Ga. bill seeks to bar gender identity talk from classrooms
Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is standing trial for the 2021 shooting deaths...
LIVE: Day 20: New data tracks Murdaugh's vehicle on night of killings