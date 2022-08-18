Benefits of kids joining clubs and sports during school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school year is in full swing for students in our area, but one question parents may have is whether should sign their kids up for extracurricular activities.

If you haven’t thought about signing up your student for a sport or club, there still may be time.

Dr. David Hunt with Augusta University joins us to talk about the pros of joining clubs and sports. He says there’s not really a right time to get kids involved in clubs and sports.

He says it depends on their age, the type of activity, and the child’s interests. And he adds it’s beneficial to try all kinds of things to see what they enjoy the most.

BACK TO SCHOOL:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.