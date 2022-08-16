Submit Photos/Videos
The importance of a good sleep schedule while back to school

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Getting your child on a consistent sleep routine can be a challenge, but health experts say it’s necessary to prevent certain problems.

Family nurse practitioner Kate Burgner says it’s important to keep this sleep routine throughout the year, not just during the school year.

She says some kids will need more practice than others to get used to the schedule.

