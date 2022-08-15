Submit Photos/Videos
Back-to-school: How kids overcome anxiety heading back to the classroom
By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students in many of our local counties are already back in the classroom, while today kicks off the start of the school year for Aiken County schools.

But, getting back into the routine of class and homework, especially without COVID-19 restrictions, can cause a mix of emotions for some kids.

I sat down with Dr. Dale Peeples from AU Health to discuss the effects of the new school year on a child’s mental health.

Peeples says the discussion surrounding your child’s mental health will vary depending on their age. Younger kids will complain more about physical aches and pains, and he says that can be a sign of anxiety.

But teens will be able to communicate what they’re feeling a bit clearer and more straightforwardly.

