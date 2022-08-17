Helping students form good study habits in school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All this week, we’re talking back to school, and that includes going over homework, tests and studying!

While parents want their children to succeed in class, not every subject comes easy to every student. That’s why it’s important to form study habits with your child.

Katherine Lariscy, center director from Sylvan Learning of Augusta, stopped by to show us how you can keep your student on the right track.

BACK TO SCHOOL:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.