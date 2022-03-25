Submit Photos/Videos
Great-greandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby

By Steve Byerly
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The great-grandmother of a baby killed by a dog was charged with second-degree murder in the death of the girl she was taking care of earlier this week.

Migdelia Guadalupe, 56 — also injured in the attack but much less severely than the girl — was released from the hospital and arrested, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

She was charged with possession of methamphetamine and second-degree murder, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

“There are additional details that led to these charges that will not be released at this time,” the sheriff’s agency said in a statement.

There is no bond.

The attack by a dog in the household happened Tuesday afternoon at 3701 Columbia Drive, where the girl — identified by deputies as Serenity Garnett, of Grovetown — was being watched by Guadalupe.

An incident report says deputies responded around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday to the home and found the great-grandmother and the girl being treated by fire crews for injuries.

The great-grandmother had lacerations and puncture wounds on her arms.

MORE | Dog owner granted bond after woman loses arms in S.C. attack

The child, also with multiple lacerations and puncture wounds, was not breathing when deputies arrived. Fire crews were performing CPR on her.

To authorities’ knowledge, the great-grandmother was renting the property, and she was the only renter living there. The dog belongs to Donna Marie Mills, 58, who splits ownership of the residence with her brother, Danny Mills, 55, deputies wrote.

Donna Mills is incarcerated, and Danny Mills doesn’t live at the home, according to authorities.

The dog, an American bulldog-Great Pyrenees mix, is in a 10-day quarantine.

