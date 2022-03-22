Advertisement

7-month-old girl mauled by pit bull in Martinez

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 7-month-old girl was rushed to a hospital after being mauled by a dog Tuesday in Martinez, according to authorities.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was being watched by her grandmother at a home in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive when a pit bull terrier in the home became aggressive.

The girl and her grandmother were both hurt, according to authorities, but the girl suffered more extensive injuries.

Both were taken to Augusta University Health, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
Skyrocketing gas prices make a U-turn in Georgia, South Carolina
Hardie Davis Jr.
Augusta mayor faces investigations, shares his
Car accident generic
40-year-old driver dies in rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road
School buses generic
I-TEAM | School violence, shootings on the rise in COVID era
How will golf’s biggest week affect Augusta’s city traffic?
How will golf’s biggest week affect traffic in Augusta?

Latest News

Augusta Transit bus
Augusta Transit offers new bus route tracking feature
Chicken pox blisters on a 5-year-old boy. (Source: Jonny McCullagh/Wikimedia)
DHEC urges vaccines after chicken pox outbreak in Upstate
File photo of man wearing Dominion Energy vest.
Dominion Energy requests rate increase, cites $142 million under-collected fuel costs
RAW: Phil Mickelson previews The Masters
Mickelson will be sitting out this year’s Masters Tournament