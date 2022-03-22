7-month-old girl mauled by pit bull in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 7-month-old girl was rushed to a hospital after being mauled by a dog Tuesday in Martinez, according to authorities.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was being watched by her grandmother at a home in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive when a pit bull terrier in the home became aggressive.

The girl and her grandmother were both hurt, according to authorities, but the girl suffered more extensive injuries.

Both were taken to Augusta University Health, authorities said.

