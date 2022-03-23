Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman is fighting for her life after a vicious dog attack on Monday.

Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path. Her family said she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house when the attack happened. She was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a medical facility.

Deputies said two of the dogs were pitbulls.

She had to have both arms amputated and part of her colon removed after the attack. She may have to have her esophagus removed as well, family said.

“When she wakes up, she’s going to wake up without arms, no way to eat,” Kyleen’s sister, Shenna Green said. “Just by dogs.”

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said a witness was able to scare the dogs away from the victim to stop them from mauling her further. Green told us the man who found Kyleen fired a gunshot in the air.

“But by that time, they couldn’t even tell who she was,” Green said. “If it wasn’t for him, my sister wouldn’t be here.”

Emergency first responders began rendering aid to Kyleen as soon as they arrived on scene.

Kyleen’s sister said she is a mother of three and recently became a grandmother. Family described her as outspoken and outgoing. They said she relies on her arms for her job.

“She just found out she’s a grandma and she can’t even hold the grandbaby,” Green said. “That’s going to be devastating.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe for donations to support Kyleen’s recovery. They also said they are in need of prayers.

On Wednesday morning, family said Kyleen remained in stable condition.

The dogs have been seized by Abbeville County Animal Control. An investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Kyleen’s friend, Tanya Gilmer, is calling for someone to be held accountable for the attack.

“I want justice, justice very much,” Gilmer said. “She did not deserve that and I don’t wanna blame the dogs because they were taught to be that way. She did not deserve this.”

Justin Minor (Abbeville Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies announced Wednesday afternoon they arrested Justin Minor, the owner of the dogs. He is charged with the following:

1. Animals/ Penalty for Owner of Dangerous Animal Attacks and Injures a Human or Owning, selling, breed, etc. for the purpose (3 counts)

2. Animals/ Rabies Control Chapter Violation

3. Animals/ Dangerous Animal Not Permitted Beyond Premises Unless Restrained

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said their thoughts and prayers are with Waltman’s family.

