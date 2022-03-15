Two years later: Local businesses reflect on the pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been two years since COVID flipped our world upside down. We spoke with businesses owners who say things are looking good.

Business owners tell us they are back into the swing of things two years after the pandemic. Some say without the pandemic, they would not be this successful.

“Nobody knew what was in store for us,” said Jennifer Tinsely, Owner of Field Botanicals.

Think back to March 2020...

Ronnie Garvin, co-owner of Whipped Creamery said: “We were scared just like everyone else.”

“We were actually thriving,” said Sarah Childers, director of community engagement for Destination Augusta.

The start of the pandemic was a big challenge for small businesses due to all of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. Destination Augusta says they spent a lot of time talking with business owners about what would be available to people visiting the Garden City.

“We had to think about how we approach things how we made Augusta accessible to a visitor when it wasn’t very accessible,” said Childers.

If you are ever looking for something to do in Augusta, you can visit Destination Augusta on Broad Street. They have locally made products and information for some sights you may not have thought of.

Tinsley saw 40-60 percent growth in her business since the pandemic but had to make some adjustments.

“We brought all of the products on our website, and we had to revamp our website. We did a lot of work on that so people could order and pick up a local to pick up they pick up curbside, so we still have that today,” said Tinsley.

Garvin and his wife took their business to neighborhoods selling ice cream treats to bring smiles during an unsure time. Now they have two locations.

Through the big challenges and the small, these businesses are glad they made it to where they are now.

“To me, it positively affected our business in a matter of allowing us to grow. Had COVID not come along, I don’t feel that we won’t be as successful,” said Garvin.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.