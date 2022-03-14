Hiring events set to fill youth corrections, manufacturing jobs

In Wilkes County

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Wilkes Regional Youth Detention Center, 1430 Industrial Park Road.

The agency is recruiting for juvenile correctional officers, detention counselors, teachers, mental health providers, food service workers, housekeepers and general support staff.

People interested in applying are asked to bring their valid driver’s license and proof of a high school diploma or GED.

A special military salary incentive of up to 10 percent will be available for the juvenile correctional officer positions based on years of active duty. Call 706-678-7071 for more details.

In Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. - MAU Workforce Solutions will be holding Walk-In Wednesdays to fill manufacturing positions with the MAU team in the Aiken area.

Interested candidates can visit the MAU Aiken Branch in Aiken every Wednesday in March from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an instant interview with a MAU representative to learn more about the positions that are available.

The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at 1036 Pine Log Road.

Interested candidates should visit https://www.mau.com/aiken-sc for more information.

Wear a face mask, bring two forms of ID and be prepared to submit to a background check.

