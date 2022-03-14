Advertisement

Local businesses grapple with record inflation

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Inflation is at a 40-year high, increasing the costs of everything from clothes, flights, and food.

We talked to local business owners who say they’re struggling to stay afloat. Our local restaurants and businesses say they have no other choice because they must try and turn a profit at the end of the day.

“Small businesses are some of the hardest-hit, unfortunately,” said Ashley Lee, managing partner.

‘Chicken Fingers’ has been open for about four years. Each year the cost of goods has gone up. But now, it’s more than ever.

MORE | Gas prices remain high, but falling oil prices halts daily surge in pump prices

The U.S. inflation calculator says food prices rose 7.9 percent since last year, 8.6 percent for groceries, and 6.8 percent higher for eating at food locations.

Adam Lee, owner-operator said: “As of yesterday, chicken prices were up, for my product, over 48% in January.”

They finally increased their prices by about 20 percent in December because they had to. Now with rising gas prices, they’re facing a new challenge. From staff to operating costs, owning a food truck used to be cheaper than having a brick-and-mortar store.

“It used to cost me $45 to fill the truck up; now it’s $75. I’ve got to sell an extra 10, 15, 20 plates of food to cover that cost,” said Lee.

MORE | Local gas prices keep rising, but fast-and-furious pace slows

Something all too familiar for ‘Cozi Cup Coffee.’ Jana Farrell put her coffee camper into gear about a year ago, but things have been anything but a cup of tea.

“When I first started, supplies were probably about half the cost,” said Farrell.

She thought a camper would be cheaper and able to go anywhere. But it has its mile limits. Either she must turn down the business, set a time minimum, or a gas charge to make it worth it.

Both businesses say they started doing what they do because they love serving the community, but they need our support. The gas tax suspension bill has made its way through the House and is headed to the Senate. Governor Kemp says if it passes, he plans to sign it. It would temporarily suspend the 29 cents per gallon tax.

“I’ve tried to keep my head down and do my thing and keep it together, but it is hard,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
27-year-old survives 1st crash, then is killed by another one
Neighbors say a fire destroyed a structure around 6 o’clock Sunday morning near Williams Rd in...
Weekend fire destroys most of structure in Jenkins County
Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed crews are fighting a fire on D’Antignac Street.
Crews on the scene of D’Antignac Street structure fire
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Burke County man indicted in murder of missing S.C. mom
No vacancy
Ruling helps Ga. residents who rely on motels for housing

Latest News

Local businesses grapple with inflation
Local businesses grapple with inflation
Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: McPherson’s moving day
Augusta University artist
Augusta University artist to display work in Venice
I-TEAM: Dr. Kenneth McPherson Update
I-TEAM: Dr. Kenneth McPherson Update