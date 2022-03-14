Local gas prices keep rising, but fast-and-furious pace slows

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 83 cents over the past month to $4.32 per gallon, 83.6 cents higher than a month ago and $1.47 higher than a year ago.

And it’s high here in the two-state region, averaging $4.29 Monday in Georgia, up from $3.97 a week ago and $3.34 a month ago, according to AAA. The average price Monday in Augusta is $4.21, up 30 cents from a week ago and 91 cents from a month ago.

Gas is averaging $4.07 Monday in South Carolina, up 19 cents from a week ago and 8 cents from a month ago, according to AAA. Gas is averaging $4.13 per gallon Monday in Aiken and Edgefield counties.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said the new average still quite a ways from the inflation-adjusted record high of about $5.24 per gallon.

Lundberg said gas prices are likely to remain high in the short term as crude oil costs soar amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But one analyst point out that at least the rate of increase appears to be slowing down.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy. He called the development “a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks.”

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine as post-lockdown demand has pushed prices higher. Crude prices plummeted in early 2020 as economies around the world shut down because of COVID-19 — the price of futures even turned negative, meaning some sellers were paying buyers to take oil. Prices rebounded, however, as demand recovered faster than producers pulled oil out of the ground and inventories dried up.

Then the price increase accelerated after Russia’s warfare began.

Energy prices are also contributing to the worst inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years, far outpacing higher wages.

