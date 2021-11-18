Lights of the South kicking off massive Christmas display

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lights of the South is kicking off the holiday season this week with its massive light display in Grovetown.

Starting Thursday, the display will be open through Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas day.

Being one of the largest light displays in the southeast, Lights of the South says their display includes over five million lights that stretches over 100 acres.

In addition to the lights, visitors can enjoy hayrides, food, a tree maze and roasting marsh mellows.

Santa Claus will also be at Lights of the South, located at 633 Louisville Road, every night until Christmas Eve to visit with children.

Ticket prices and directions can be found on their website, lightsofthesouth.com.

