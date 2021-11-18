Advertisement

Lights of the South kicking off massive Christmas display

Lights of the South opens this week for the Christmas season.
Lights of the South opens this week for the Christmas season.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lights of the South is kicking off the holiday season this week with its massive light display in Grovetown.

Starting Thursday, the display will be open through Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas day.

MORE | Augusta native highlighting local businesses for holidays

Being one of the largest light displays in the southeast, Lights of the South says their display includes over five million lights that stretches over 100 acres.

In addition to the lights, visitors can enjoy hayrides, food, a tree maze and roasting marsh mellows.

MORE | Community roundup: Holiday spirit is shining across the CSRA

Santa Claus will also be at Lights of the South, located at 633 Louisville Road, every night until Christmas Eve to visit with children.

Ticket prices and directions can be found on their website, lightsofthesouth.com.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazardous materials crews use a boom to contain an unknown substance found in an Augusta creek...
Neighbors warned as crews work to contain strong-smelling substance in Augusta creek
Man hit by car, shoots self during foot chase with deputies
The front yard of a Jackson, S.C., home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body...
Police chief reflects on man found tied up, dead in ransacked home
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
New details emerge on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home
Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta....
Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot at Tennessee cookie shop

Latest News

Nicole Stansell
New assistant principal named at Aiken’s Kennedy Middle School
Golf balls
Golf tournament brings in the bucks to fight breast cancer
Golden Harvest Food Bank continues to see elevated need in the CSRA.
Food bank’s Halloween campaign breaks record this year
File image
Georgia jobless rate falls to its lowest point ever in 18th dip