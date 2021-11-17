Augusta native highlighting local businesses, restaurants this holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s that time of the year where we’re all looking for those perfect gifts for friends and family. Now one Augusta native is hoping to make it easier for you while also supporting local. You may have seen his ‘Love Augusta’ or ‘6 Bites In’ videos where he highlights local businesses and restaurants. We met up with the man behind it all to give us a behind the scenes look.

You may have seen Scott Russell’s latest announcement come across your Facebook timeline.

“I’m Scott Russell, aka 6Bitesin, and if you’re anything like me you have trouble finding the perfect gift for the holidays,” he said.

That’s why over the next couple of weeks he’s highlighting local businesses to help you find that perfect gift.

“Whether you’re eating at a local restaurant, or buying a gift from a local place, anything you can do to help out the community right now is much appreciated and really needed,” he said.

Scott started making the ‘Love Augusta’ videos a few months ago. He says being from the area he use to think there was not much to do here.

“As soon as I got out of town I realized Augusta is an awesome place and I wanted to come back here immediately. That’s when I noticed there was not really a presence promoting local businesses and I started doing it,” he said.

One day a week, one new business. All to help inform the community about what’s here in the CSRA. Places like Cudos2u in Evans. General manager, Judy Moody says she was thrilled to make a video with Scott.

“I love what he’s doing. I’ve always loved what he’s been doing for the restaurants, and to see him focus on small businesses and retail especially during this time of year because this is our bread and butter really for the whole year,” said Moody.

She says she’s already seeing a difference in the number of shoppers this year compared to last and hopes more people continue to walk through their doors.

“We’re the bread and butter of the community and I try to shop local when I go in the community, and I hope everybody does,” she said.

For Scott – he says it’s great to know his videos are making a difference.

“The business appreciate it so much and getting to hear about them getting new customers from the show really makes it worthwhile,” he said.

You can watch his videos on Facebook – just search ‘Scott Russell.’ He also has a page on Instagram called ‘6 bites in.’ He posts a new video every Wednesday.

