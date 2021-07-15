Local basketball star heading to Toyoko Olympics

SANDERSVILLE, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - All eyes are on Tokyo as the 2020 Olympics are finally set to kick off next Friday. But this year the river region has a special reason to tune in. Our very own Allisha Gray from Washington County is representing team USA in the new 3 on 3 basketball event. Today we sat down and talked to her about the incredible achievement.

Before winning a national championship at South Carolina, before being drafted fourth and winning WNBA Rookie of the Year, before being named an Olympian, Allisha Gray was dominating three a basketball at Washington County High School in Sandersville, Georgia.

“I’m one of the first to do this so everybody back home is very happy for me and very supportive so it’s great. I’m able to put a small town of Sandersville, Washington County, Georgia on the map so it’s great,” said Allisha Gray, Olympian.

Gray will be a part of the first ever 3v3 Olympic team in Tokyo, teaming up with Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Katie Lou Samuelson, and Coach Kara Lawson.

“She was saying it’s gonna be introduced in the Olympics for the first time and did I wanna try it out? And I said yes. Any chance of going to the Olympics I’m gonna say yes to it,” she said.

But Gray won’t be the only Gamecock in Tokyo. Her former coach Dawn Staley and former teammate and best friend A’ja Wilson will be competing for 5v5 gold.

“If those aren’t best friends goals I don’t know what is because not many people have their best friend both competing for their first Olympics together,” said Gray.

Gray has always been a winner, taking home a state title in high school, and a national title in college. A gold medal would be a huge boost to an already padded resume. But through all the success, Gray says one of her biggest goals is to show out for her home town.

“The biggest thing is just being a good role model. I’m a prime example of even when you’re in a small town you’re able to make it out and achieve big things. The only thing that can hold you back is you,” she said.

And even from nearly 7,000 miles away, she’ll still feel the love and support from the 5,000 strong in Sandersville.

“Thank you for your support and I’m looking forward to bringing you guys home a gold medal,” said Gray.

Gray is in training in Las Vegas right now before heading out to Tokyo on the 19th. She says one of her goals is to play for the 5v5 Olympic team, and be one of the first people to win a gold medal in both events. But right now her main focus is on winning this one in Tokyo.

