‘He loves to win’: Durant seeking a third Olympic gold medal

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant reacts after sinking a 3-point shot against the Milwaukee...
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant reacts after sinking a 3-point shot against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)(Kathy Willens | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — USA Basketball didn’t blow up Kevin Durant’s phone with repeated calls to beg and plead for him to play in the Tokyo Olympics.

It was a much more dignified process: They asked, then they waited. It was the right move. Already an owner of two Olympic gold medals, Durant ultimately chose to try for three. The Brooklyn Nets forward will lead the U.S. Olympic team into Tokyo this month and could become just the second men’s player in USA Basketball history to win three golds, joining Carmelo Anthony.

