Woman turns baking passion into business after miscarriage loss

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “I was 15 weeks pregnant and had just found out that we were going to have a little girl and four days later, we lost her.”

Amber Connor used to work as a personal trainer, but then she decided to offer something different to the CSRA.

It all started about a year ago for Amber Connor and her family when she had a miscarriage and lost her baby girl.

“Miscarriage is not something that a lot of people talk about,” Connor said. “One in four women experience miscarriage and I just wanted to share my story and let people know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

It was that light at the end of the tunnel that helped her turn her love of baking into a business, while also quickly becoming an outlet to cope with her loss.

“I’ve always loved to bake; it’s always been a passion of mine. When you go through something so traumatic like that or you go through a loss like that, you can kind of go one or two ways from it. You can go into this dark place, or you can choose to see the positive side of things,” she said.

As a former personal trainer, she was used to creating meal plans and different recipes, but she decided to take it up a notch, with Sinless Sweets.

“When I started doing this I did it as a stress reliever for me,” Connor said. “I did it as a way to mourn and really deal with what I was going through and for that to turn into this, it’s just...”

And she didn’t know her guilt free treats would go from her kitchen to a food truck.

“My hope for this business is to just be able to create a product for people who aren’t able to typically have desserts, people who have gluten allergies or dairy allergies. So, people who can’t normally have good desserts, I want to be able to provide that for them,” Connor said.

She’s also hoping to spread a message to other women through the process, using her story.

“I want to say to all those women out there that I feel for you, I understand what you’re going through, and I have been there; we have been there,” Connor said. “I’m praying for you and that everything will work out the way it’s supposed to, everything will work out in his timing, so don’t give up and just keep going.”

Connor is due in less than three weeks with another baby boy. His name will be Jaxon which means God has shown favor.

And it is exactly a year to the day that they lost their daughter and are having Jaxon.

Her Sinless Sweets storefront will be opening mid-October or early November in Evans on Washington Road, next to Pita Pit.

