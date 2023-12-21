CSRA small businesses prepare for last-minute shoppers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The holiday shipping window is closed and that means millions of shoppers will hit stores between Wednesday and Saturday to find a last-minute gift.

The National Retail Federation is expecting record shopping levels this year. They expect more than 950 billion will be spent by the end of December.

They say the average family will spend almost $900 on gifts, decorations, food, and more.

Some of that money will be spent locally.

If you’re banking on “add to cart” to save your Christmas holiday and maybe even get you out of the dog house, click the off button on your computer and cell phone, because the post office says it’s too late.

But local businesses say you’re right on time.

Bells are ringing and clocks are ticking. These two sounds tell local business owners last-minute shoppers are on the prowl.

“It’s mainly men. They usually come in the day before Christmas and they’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, please help me I have nothing.’ They’re honestly some of my favorite people to help because they’re just so easy to deal with,” said Brooke Thomas.

Thomas owns Ginger Bee Boutique in Aiken and says she’s ready to help ease all stress.

“If you still want to shop online, you can do a local pickup. You can come in store if you’re in a rush and we can hand it to you real quick, or we can run it out to your car,” said Thomas.

Jeannette Moseley, owner of Flawless Glow Studio, says there is no better place for a frantic shopper than a local storefront.

“There’s a plethora of things that you can do downtown all in one area,” said Moseley.

Whether it’s clothing or skin care or olive oil and cheese, these owners said they have you covered.

“Everything from skincare to body care, we do massage and facials. We have a lot of accessories and some homeopathic sublingual sprays. We do almost everything beauty and spa-related,” said Moseley.

Tia Harville, who owns Townsquare Olive Oil and Wine, said: “We have 21 different extra virgin olive oils, 10 different balsamics, and a really good sesame oil. But we also do a lot of gourmet grocery. We do charcuterie items, meats, cheeses, we also have steaks and seafood that we do for our locals, different breads, and then a great selection of wine and craft beer.”

It’s a win for everyone.

Moseley said: “When you shop local, you’re helping support small business. You’re helping us pay our bills and put food on our tables instead of a big corporate company who you probably won’t even see any type of return on.”

Local stores tell News 12 that the best time to get everything is before Saturday evening.

