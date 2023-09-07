Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Neighborhood dedicated to former Businessman W.S. Hornsby

On Thursday, a new sign was unveiled in the Hornby subdivision in honor of W.S. Hornsby.
By Taylor Martin
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Hornsby Subdivision in Augusta is celebrating history on Thursday with new signs in their neighborhood.

The new signs are to honor and represent the man their subdivision is named after.

W.S. Hornsby brings a foundational history to the city of Augusta, serving as a trailblazer for black businesses in the area.

For Walter S. Hornsby IV, his name comes from a strong legacy and history starting with his great-grandfather W.S. Hornsby Sr. who he lovingly called W1.

“My great-grandfather is W1. W1 promoted this area, but he also was the cofounder of pilgrim health and life insurance company down on Laney Walker,” he said.

It was through his own ventures of entrepreneurship, W.S. Hornsby inspired and helped pave the way.

“There’s a lot of people that were hired by him at pilgrim. So, he hired a whole lot of us. Our people, our folks,” said Hornsby.

From entrepreneurship to philanthropy.

Diversity Scholar for National Trust for Historic Preservation, Joyce Law, said: “Mr. Hornsby was involved in almost every major project that occurred in the city. Of course his company, national organizations. There was no organization or cause that he really did not touch during his lifetime.”

He served as chairman for multiple organizations and was an active church member, serving as alumni president for Walker Baptist Institute.

Leaving a legacy on the city of Augusta, especially in Hornsby subdivision, where he lives on through those who live there.

“People who are filled with hope. A large amount of hope,” said Law.

