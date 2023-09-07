Submit Photos/Videos
Circle K offering discounted gas, treats today across region

By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, Circle K will be hosting a Circle K Day redo in markets where the event was postponed due to Hurricane Idalia.

This includes Georgia and South Carolina.

FLOATING CAR | Lincolnton man is breathing new life into an old ride

The special day was planned for last week but delayed in states that were in the path of Idalia.

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers can save 50% on food and beverages. Then to continue the celebration, customers will get 30 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m.

Additionally, most locations will be handing out a limited quantity of fuel discount cards offering daily savings of 10 cents per gallon through the rest of the year

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

