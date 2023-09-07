Circle K offering discounted gas, treats today across region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, Circle K will be hosting a Circle K Day redo in markets where the event was postponed due to Hurricane Idalia.

This includes Georgia and South Carolina.

The special day was planned for last week but delayed in states that were in the path of Idalia.

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers can save 50% on food and beverages. Then to continue the celebration, customers will get 30 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m.

Additionally, most locations will be handing out a limited quantity of fuel discount cards offering daily savings of 10 cents per gallon through the rest of the year

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.