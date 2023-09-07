Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Event tonight to highlight Columbia County growth and goals

Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Columbia County Performing Arts Center(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Community event is Thursday at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center in Evans.

This year’s event is open to the public and admission is free.

The event will kick off at 4:30 p.m. with a business expo featuring a variety of vendors and exhibits. Attendees can also indulge in offerings from Chick-fil-A and SmokeShow food trucks.

MORE | Circle K offering discounted gas, treats today across region

The Chamber will also be accepting canned good donations on behalf of Columbia County Cares food pantry.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., the program will commence, highlighting updates on the future growth and aspirations of Columbia County.

Speakers will include Col. Reginald Evans, garrison commander of Fort Gordon; Dr. Steven Flynt, superintendent of the Columbia County School District; Debra Moore, city manager for Harlem; Elaine Matthews, city administrator for Grovetown; and County Manager Scott Johnson.

Sponsors include the city of Grovetown, Columbia County Board of Commissioners, city of Harlem, AT&T, Gold Cross, Savannah River Mission Completion, Battelle Savannah River Alliance, Peach State Federal Credit Union, Atlanta Gas Light, Development Authority of Columbia County, Ballooneers, WRDW, Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Beasley Media Group.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County inmate dies after being rushed to hospital
Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicles outside a convenience store that was shot up by...
Hit-and-run kills 21-year-old pedestrian on Mike Padgett Highway
Jaylavin Fulmer
Man fired gun in Jeep, hit teen running past, deputies say
Sign at Clarks Hill Lake near where 16-year-old drowned.
Pray for drowned player’s mom, ARC football coach urges
Maj. Cecile Williams
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student

Latest News

Hail peppered the News 12 putting green on the afternoon of Sept. 7 , 2023.
Hail tumbles across Augusta region; limbs block I-20 near Grovetown
As a thunderstorm blew into Augusta on Thursday afternoon, the hail came tumbling down on the...
See the hail come tumblimng down at News 12
Crime scene tape
Shooting leaves 1 person dead in Augusta
Maj. Cecile Williams
Grovetown High teacher arrested, accused of hitting student