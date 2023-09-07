Event tonight to highlight Columbia County growth and goals

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Community event is Thursday at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center in Evans.

This year’s event is open to the public and admission is free.

The event will kick off at 4:30 p.m. with a business expo featuring a variety of vendors and exhibits. Attendees can also indulge in offerings from Chick-fil-A and SmokeShow food trucks.

The Chamber will also be accepting canned good donations on behalf of Columbia County Cares food pantry.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., the program will commence, highlighting updates on the future growth and aspirations of Columbia County.

Speakers will include Col. Reginald Evans, garrison commander of Fort Gordon; Dr. Steven Flynt, superintendent of the Columbia County School District; Debra Moore, city manager for Harlem; Elaine Matthews, city administrator for Grovetown; and County Manager Scott Johnson.

Sponsors include the city of Grovetown, Columbia County Board of Commissioners, city of Harlem, AT&T, Gold Cross, Savannah River Mission Completion, Battelle Savannah River Alliance, Peach State Federal Credit Union, Atlanta Gas Light, Development Authority of Columbia County, Ballooneers, WRDW, Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Beasley Media Group.

