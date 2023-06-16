Details emerge on Aiken County slaying of 23-year-old man

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday brought some new revelations about Aiken County’s second fatal shooting of the week.

The victim of Thursday’s shooting has been identified as 23-year-old Lloyd Widener III.

The shooting was reported in the 200 block of Old Friar Road, about three miles north of the Aiken city limits.

Widener was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says the man who called 911 was detained on the scene after he told deputies he was involved in the incident.

Witnesses say Widener was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend that later involved the man who was arrested.

Officials say he is facing unrelated charges for possession of a stolen weapon and unlawful carry of a gun. At this time he is not charged in the murder.

The shooting happened two days after another fatal shooting at 1242 Weston St. , just outside the North Augusta city limits.

Carnell Nealous III, 24, was killed in that shooting.

The shootings are part of an outbreak of violence that’s claimed 100 lives in a little over a year across the CSRA .

The outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, although as the largest community, Augusta has been hit hard.

Many of the victims and suspects have been young men, and authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

