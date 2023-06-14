Suspect arrested in murder of 19-year-old in front of Aiken park

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Aiken.

Jaden Mitchell, 19, of Greenwood, was taken into custody in connection with the murder of Amari Williams and the attempted murders of Cesile Weatherford and a juvenile victim, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Williams was shot about 7:20 p.m. May 29 on Redd Street near Tennessee Avenue in Aiken, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Mitchell was served with warrants for murder, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

This case is still under investigation and additional arrests are expected.

Williams was found inside a vehicle parked in front of Redd Street Park, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Williams’ fiancée, Cesilie Weatherford, was in the passenger seat when a car came up and someone shot into the window.

Williams suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Aiken Regional Medical Center by emergency medical crews.

Soon after he was shot, we spoke with Williams’ mother, who said she only began grieving Williams’ brother, who died just four months earlier.

It was a routine trip to the park. Williams, Weatherford, and their 17-year-old friend were waiting for Williams’ nephew to make the trip down the street. It ended with a family now crying for help.

“Sitting there, just playing music. Chilling in the car,” said Weatherford.

It was one minute, one moment she’ll never forget.

“They pointed to the girl in the backseat just like this. Then they drove to the stop sign. They stopped. They backed up. I laid down to try to protect myself and I laid in his lap until he died,” said Weatherford.

Courtney Davis, Williams’ mother, said: “I hit the floor just not again. Not again. And I didn’t want to believe it.”

The deadly shooting is part of an outbreak of violence that’s now claimed 100 lives in a little over a year across the CSRA .

The outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, with many of the victims, like Williams, being young men. Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

