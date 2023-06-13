Submit Photos/Videos
24-year-old man shot dead near North Augusta Middle School

By Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded late Tuesday morning to a fatal shooting on Weston Street.

The location at 1242 Weston St. near North Augusta Middle School is just outside the city limits.

Deputies confirmed the shooting just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This was the scene after a shooting in the 1200 block of Weston Street just outside North Augusta on June 13, 2023.(WRDW/WAGT)

The victim was a 24-year-old Black man, according to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah.

The victim was found in the open doorway of the home, according to deputies.

A white or gray hatchback was seen leaving the location, deputies said.

Around midday, it was a very active crime scene, busy with deputies and onlookers who stood behind the yellow crime tape that blocked off the street.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office arrived around 12:10 p.m., around the same time a family member did.

The fatal shooting is part of a more than yearlong outbreak of violence that’s claimed more than 90 lives in a little over a year across the CSRA.

MORE | Mom accused of leaving toddler home alone while delivering DoorDash

The outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, although as the largest community, Augusta has been hit hard.

Many of the victims and suspects have been young men, and authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

This was the scene of a fatal shooting at 1242 Weston St. just outside North Augusta on June 13, 2023.(WRDW/WAGT)

