Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Remembering the victims: 30 people slain in the CSRA in 5 months

police lights generic
police lights generic
By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since mid-April, there’s been a wave of homicides and other sweeping the CSRA.

Although as the largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard, the crime wave is affecting places large and small.

We’re asking local leaders for answers on what they’re doing and what they plan to do about it.

While we wait for answers, here’s a look at the toll so far.

Homicides, suspicious deaths since April 14

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a double homicide at the Windsor Heights Townhomes on Sept. 19, 2022.
Coroner identifies 2 teens shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta
High school football shootings
Augusta high school football shootings: What we know
Meadowbrook Drive
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots
Bruce and Heather Alford of Georgia-Lina Pools.
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors face their charges in Columbia County
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Two arrests made in North Augusta drug raid on Friday

Latest News

T.W. Josey High School in Augusta, Ga.
New shooting threatened at Josey High School
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- National Pepperoni Pizza Day, a nonprofit for firefighters, and more!
MM
Cody Webb plays for us, making appearance at Bell AuditoriuM
MM
Mary Lockhart and Phillip Weathers explain a nonprofit that helps firefights battling cancer