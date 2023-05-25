Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: Is it too late to limit social media for kids?

Bringing attention to the problem should give parents of younger children a reason to be...
Bringing attention to the problem should give parents of younger children a reason to be proactive.(WRDW)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, released an advisory about the risks social media has on children, tweens, and teens.

The report cited multiple research papers and calls on parents and kids to be aware of the risks.

“I thought it was a little late,” said Tatania Jordan, Chief Parenting Officer of Bark, a company that makes kid-safe smartphones.

Jordan says it is a warning that should have come years ago since most parents and mental health experts have been aware that social media is often linked with serious mental health issues.

Jordan says for many families, taking action after a teenager has been using a smartphone for years is too late as well.

MORE | What the Tech: Must have tech for traveling with kids

But bringing attention to the problem should give parents of younger children a reason to be proactive.

“For those parents who have not yet given their kids access to social media, listen up: you do not have to give your child access just because all of their friends have it,” Jordan said.

Bark released its findings from an extensive review of over 4.5 billion messages shared by young users of Bark phones. Among the statistics it found are these:

  • 88% of teenagers experienced violent subject matters.
  • 66% of tweens engaged in conversations about alcohol and drugs.
  • 64% of teenagers were involved in self-harm or suicidal situations.
  • 82% of teenagers and 62% of tweens encountered nudity or sexual content.

“You name it, kids are experiencing it, and it rates much higher than any one of us may imagine,” Jordan said.

MORE | Surgeon general report shows impacts of social media on youths

But the Surgeon General’s report puts the onus, or responsibility on parents and kids to avoid this type of content.

The only way to do this, Jordan says, is to prevent access to the devices. Easier said than done when they and their friends already have access to Snapchat, Instagram, online video games, and other platforms.

“It’s okay to delay. I’ve never heard a parent say, ‘I should have given my child access to XYZ sooner.’ Not once. On the flip side, I’ve heard way too many parents say I wish I would have waited. I wish I would have waited,” she said.

Jordan, who is the mother of a 14-year-old wants to remind parents of children and middle-schoolers that handing them a phone and approving a social media account should not be a given.

“Just because social media platforms state you must be 13 years of age or older to use it, doesn’t mean that, at 13, go ahead and give your kids all the things. Some children still aren’t ready at that age,” she said.

What can parents of young children do when their kids say ‘But all my friends have a phone, Snapchat, Instagram, etc?

Some parents have found there is strength in numbers by banding together to set community rules when it comes to devices and platforms.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Paige
New details emerge after accused CrossFit gym owner denied bond
Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
What’s in personnel file of Augusta fire staffer who ran over body?
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Olive Road bridge is the site of an accident on May 23, 2023.
Another truck gets stuck under infamous Olive Road bridge
Augusta utility payment kiosks like this one are working despite a computer outage in city...
FBI investigates Augusta computer crisis – a possible cyberattack

Latest News

Shooting
1 man dead, 1 arrested after shooting in Edgefield County
South Carolina State House
South Carolina lawmakers still can’t agree on budget
Protesters against a stricter ban on abortion in South Carolina stand in the Statehouse lobby...
As South Carolina governor signs new law, abortion restrictions strain providers in US South
S.C. governor signs abortion restrictions into law