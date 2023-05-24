City of Augusta cyber-crisis: What’s working and what’s not?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after Mayor Garnett Johnson blamed “unauthorized access” for ongoing computer problems, he expects to have an update Wednesday on the status of the systems.

The cyber-crisis has crippled many of the city’s computer-related operations for the second time in a week.

City leaders said emergency dispatchers and first responders were operating as needed. But other departments are having problems.

Signs are posted outside various offices telling the public that services are limited due to the outage.

T. Chris Johnson at the Richmond County Tax Commissioner’s Office says the staff has deployed limited laptops to offices across the county, so they’re now open and operating after a two-day shutdown. Johnson said the staff will be understanding of anything that’s late due to the brief shutdown.

There will be some slowdowns processing in person foot traffic, similar to what happened during the height of the COVID pandemic, officials said.

Tag renewal and vehicle registration is still operational online and at kiosks for tag renewal. However, you’ll have to come in person payment of property taxes, as well as business and personal taxes.

The Augusta Utilities Department can’t access personal account information on customers, so the department will be be flexible and not shut off water or other utilities for the time being.

You can still make card payments online and in person, as well as cash or check, but the staff can’t see if you’ve overpaid or underpaid. They say they won’t hold that against anyone while the system is still down.

The department hasn’t worked out a long-term solution if this problem lasts weeks longer, but the staff is looking at options.

Regardless, the department is open in person to help with any questions about paying the typical monthly fees.

The department’s customer kiosks are also working.

Augusta utility payment kiosks like this one are working despite a computer outage in city offices. (WRDW/WAGT)

Richmond County Animal Services says volunteers are needed at the pet shelter to help identify missing pets, and the credit card machine isn’t working, so cash is needed for any transactions.

We know that email access is down for for many public workers, ranging from the administration to the coroner.

Gary Coker with Central Emergency Medical Service, Augusta’s ambulance operator, says the cyber issues have interfered with sharing of electronic records back and forth with via computer with the E911 center. But he said crews are overcoming the issue through a “manual” system. They still communicate back and forth by radio and no one’s safety has been in danger, Coker says.

We reported a few weeks ago that 911 dispatchers in Augusta are still using an old fashioned “flip-book” system with medical information printed on paper pages in binders . Obviously, that’s one system not affected by the outage.

After a meeting to deal with computer problems the city has struggled with twice in a week, Mayor Garnett Johnson blamed “unauthorized access to our system.”

The outage was discovered Sunday, on the heels of an apparently unrelated 24-hour outage last week.

Leaders say they are working to restore the systems as soon as possible.

They’re also actively investigating whether sensitive data was taken. So far, indications are it has not been.

Whether by design or coincidence, the Augusta Commission last week approved the purchase of new IT equipment including computers, servers, printers, scanners, switches, routers, VOIP phones and other items. The approximate estimated total cost for items scheduled to be replaced, upgraded or purchased in 2023 is $655,000. Funds are included in the 2023 information technology budgets as well as SPLOST 8.

