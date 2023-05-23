Submit Photos/Videos
Infamous Olive Road bridge is site of another accident

Once again, the Olive Road bridge has been struck by a truck? So why don't they fix the problem? It's harder than it sounds.
By Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Olive Road bridge – an accident-prone but sturdy span southwest of Augusta’s medical district – is the site of another crash.

Richmond County dispatchers said an accident was reported at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday at the notoriously low railroad overpass across Olive Road near White Road.

MORE | Is there a road to redemption for Augusta’s most battered bridge?

Photos on social media showed a box truck stuck under the bridge with a crumpled roof.

That’s typically what happens at the bridge, where a truck gets stuck at least a couple of times a year, often more.

