Infamous Olive Road bridge is site of another accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Olive Road bridge – an accident-prone but sturdy span southwest of Augusta’s medical district – is the site of another crash.

Richmond County dispatchers said an accident was reported at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday at the notoriously low railroad overpass across Olive Road near White Road.

Photos on social media showed a box truck stuck under the bridge with a crumpled roof.

That’s typically what happens at the bridge, where a truck gets stuck at least a couple of times a year, often more.

