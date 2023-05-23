Name released for 29-year-old woman slain in shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The name has been released for a 29-year-old woman who was shot dead this week, the latest victim in a more than yearlong surge in violence that’s claimed at least 90 lives across the CSRA.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen Shaneikwa Lafavor was killed in the shooting Monday that also injured a man and a child in the 200 block of East Taylor Street.

It happened sometime before 6:45 p.m. just a little over half mile from where the mass shooting on Sand Bar Ferry Road occurred a little over a week earlier at a motorcycle group’s clubhouse.

Upon arrival at Monday’s shooting scene, deputies found three victims – two adults and one child.

Lafavor, who lives at the address where she was shot, was pronounced dead at the scene and an adult male was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

An 11-year-old child was transported to the hospital for treatment. The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

The Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

