Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Augusta EMS dispatch to flip a page into the future

The dispatch center says they’re up to date and reliable in case of medical emergencies to...
The dispatch center says they’re up to date and reliable in case of medical emergencies to provide on-the-phone care.(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When Central EMS came to Augusta, they did not bring an emergency medical dispatch system.

With Gold Cross out of the picture, along with their dispatch system, the city is taking over those responsibilities. For now, dispatchers are using flipbooks to give medical care over the phone.

It’s a system that changed overnight here from April 1 going into April 2. Some people might be concerned when they hear dispatchers are using flipbooks to give life-saving directions, but communications officers train for six months to a year on this.

MORE | Customers feel powerless in face of electric rate increases

Up until Gold Cross left, they handled their own 911 medical calls.

“We never really had the need to have the software. It actually would’ve been a waste of money if we had the software that we would never use,” said Daniel Dunlap, emergency 911 communications director.

The flipbook system they are using is only meant as a backup. The dispatch center says they’re up to date and reliable in case of medical emergencies to provide on-the-phone care.

“But when it comes down to it, we’re talking about saving lives,” said Dunlap.

Dispatchers can give instructions during emergencies like childbirth, allergic reactions, cardiac arrest, and more.

MORE | Leaders meet to discuss upcoming plans for James Brown Arena

“We’re the first, first responders when it comes down to it. So our ability to try and provide any kind of life-saving instructions until the field units arrive is what’s most important to the public,” he said.

While they say the flipbooks are reliable they are already looking towards the future. Richmond County’s emergency system has millions in Reserve Funds.

They used those funds to buy a new $130,000 electronic system.

Nicole Hill is a communications officer call taker. She said, “With the new system, it’s at your fingertips. You can read a little bit better, a little quicker. A little easier, able to ask the appropriate questions a little easier. With the flip charts, you have to go to subtitles, so to speak.”

The new electronic system should be in place by the end of June.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmates injured in fights at Richmond County jail, Millen prison
PHOTO: Mark Harmon in his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show NCIS
Fake TV star steals from Martinez 82-year-old woman
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief taunts Evans man he just stole $500K from
Mercedes Hyman
More details emerge on shooting at Dollar General in Augusta
Evans High School in Evans, Ga.
Salutatorian controversy reaches a conclusion in Columbia County

Latest News

Augusta Christian receives state championship rings
Augusta Christian receives state championship rings
Solomon Battle says everything that he couldn’t do before is now possible.
Charlie Norwood gets new robotic suit to help disabled vets walk again
Turn Back the Block is working to bring new life and energy to this community one house at a...
Organization is helping Harrisburg families get into safer homes
This week is the first-ever Art4Pets fundraiser designed to help the SPCA Albrecht Center.
Arts4Pets fundraiser is helping pets and local artists