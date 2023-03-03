Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: Turn off tech during Global Unplugging Day

We are so immersed in the digital environment, we don't even realize how much it's affecting us.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen the statistics. Children spend up to 9 hours a day looking at screens. 30% of adults say they’re almost constantly online.

There’s no debate anymore. We’re spending too much time on our devices and social media.

“We are so immersed in the digital environment, we don’t even realize how much it’s affecting us,” says Catherine Price, the author of “How to Break Up With Your Phone” and “The Power of Fun.”

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Price says most people know, deep down they need a break from social media but it’s hard to walk away from endless streams of videos, posts, and photos. A break, she says, will shed some light on how it makes you fee

“One of the most wonderful ways about taking 24 hours to step away from technology is so that you can understand how it’s affecting you both in positive and negative ways, and then start fresh.”

What makes taking a screen break so difficult Price says, is that we’ve forgotten how to fill that time with something else. And just saying “I’ll cut back” doesn’t cut it.

MORE | Georgia House seeks more improvements to mental health

“Just remember that willpower is a terrible way to change a habit,” Price says.”You have to have a reason to spend less time on the phone. You’ve got to tap into things in life that bring you that feeling of energy, joy, and nourishment and you’re not going to want the stuff on your phone. It’s like realizing there’s delicious food out there and all you’ve been eating is junk.”

Price’s second book, “The Power of Fun” uncovers a secret of life post-social media. Prioritizing fun in the real world. Being around other people. Doing things that bring joy. Having fun doing things you used to do before the iPhone and social media came along. Go outside. Put together a puzzle. Read a book. It doesn’t require spending a lot of money or going on a vacation. Just find something fun to do without a phone.”

“It’s an amazing alternative,” Price says. “In reality everybody, we’re going to die someday and I don’t think you’re going to encounter anybody on their deathbed who’s like ‘I wish I spent more time on TikTok.”

MORE | Evans High cybersecurity students take on nationwide challenge

Cutting back or taking a total break from screens and social media requires being intentional to find that ‘fun’. Unplugging from social media and the internet is a lot like unplugging a lamp. It’ll still work when you plug it back in.

Global Day of Unplugging, previously known as the National Day of Unplugging is the first Friday in March. This year it begins at sundown on March 3rd and lasts through sundown on March 4th.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Vandalism stops McDuffie County school buses from running
Teen charged in Thomson bus damage; routes set to resume
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl
Deadly ‘zombie drug’ rots your skin — and it’s hit the 2-state region
Dispatchers say the call came in initially as a traffic stop and ended with shots fired. It...
Details revealed on shooting by New Ellenton police officer
Raven Houston, 14
Grovetown police find missing 14-year-old girl

Latest News

Olive
Augusta's Olive Road bridge is struck once again
power bill
Despite electric rate hike, you have power to cut costs
school bus
Questions linger over school bus damage in McDuffie County
File image
S.C. jobs bill seeks second chance for former prisoners