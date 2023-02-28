What the Tech: Sports announcement app enhances game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Listen up sports fans, if you’ve ever watched the big game in a crowded, noisy sports bar, you know it’s impossible to hear what’s going on in the game.

Most of the time, sports bars have multiple games on multiple TVs, and all of the games are muted. If you want to hear the announcers call the game, there’s a new app for that.

The sports announcement application, Tunity, streams audio of what’s playing on TV to your smartphone.

Recent updates have improved the app considerably. Here’s how it works:

Opening the app you’re asked to permit it to use the phone’s camera. You then aim the camera at the TV you’re watching and tap the screen.

Tunity then detects the channel that’s playing on the TV and after a few seconds begins playing the audio through either the phone’s speaker or earbuds or a Bluetooth speaker.

While the audio hardly ever synced perfectly with the announcer you can fine-tune the audio to get it close enough to where you don’t hear the announcer say the shot was good before seeing the ball leave the player’s hand.

Tunity works with channels showing live TV events and shows. The supported channel listings include almost all major networks.

It does not work with Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+, etc. You can of course use it at home.

Tunity is best for sports because the announcers are not always on screen and since you can hardly ever sync the voice to video perfectly to enjoy TV shows where actors are speaking dialogue.

The app is free for iPhone and Android devices and if you find yourself frequently trying to watch a sporting event in a sports bar, gym, airport, doctor’s office, or any place with a muted TV, it’s an app you’ll be glad you heard about.

