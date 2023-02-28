Update on renovations and upkeep plans for the Boathouse in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From pipes to the deck to a new paint job, the Augusta Boathouse needs some T.L.C.

The question is who will pay for it. City leaders can help financially but are not legally held to it.

We know that the city owns the Boathouse and that it’s currently leased out to the Augusta Rowing Club. But everyone from commissioners, Parks and Rec, and Central Services isn’t clear on if that means they have to help keep it up.

City Attorney Wayne Brown read out the lease, which states that it’s the rowing club’s job to keep it up but that the city can still help out.

Central Services then laid out an estimate for building damages to the inner pipework, the decking, pillars, and paint that could be a $2.5 to 3 million fix if the city wants to chip in.

Regardless, anything is on the table.

“In order to get it back, in my opinion, to a state where it would be, what I call a ‘world-class facility’, it requires a lot of work. It would be my opinion, and this is just my opinion, I don’t speak for the will of the commission, that we raze that facility and start over with something new and fresh. That really gives us an opportunity down in District 1 and down on our river to make our city look well as well as make the citizens of Augusta proud,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

The commission didn’t move on anything, saying they want to cut through the confusion in the next few weeks. Laying out who exactly is responsible for the maintenance and if they should move forward on potentially $3 million in repairs.

