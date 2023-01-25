Augusta University, Augusta Tech partner for new program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and Augusta Technical College announced a groundbreaking partnership to create a new program for students.

On Wednesday, leaders revealed the announcement and the initiative’s new logo at Jaguar Student Activities Center at AU on Walton Way.

The program will help transfer students go from a two-year program at Augusta Tech into a bachelor’s program at AU.

We checked into how this benefits the students and our local workforce.

The program is called Augusta Advantage, and it allows students to obtain their associate degree from Augusta Tech and then transfer seamlessly with no issues, lacking no credits, straight into getting their bachelor’s.

Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel said, “For the first time people in Augusta can go from kindergarten to their Ph.D. without ever having to leave the city of Augusta.”

There are eight pathways: business administration, communication, computer science, kinesiology, nursing, political science, psychology and social work.

“This environment is incredible. And to give folks who go to Augusta Tech to get this associate degree and decide to go on for a bachelor’s and master’s or Ph.D., but then to seamlessly transfer over to us without losing a lot of the credits,” Keel says.

But they also wanted to create a program that was affordable for higher education.

Augusta Tech President Jermaine Whirl said: “There’s a lot of students that want to get a bachelor’s degree, but right now the cost of higher education might be unattainable. And so to know that they can start with Augusta Tech and go right to au and not lose any momentum.”

Making the world of difference in the lives of students like Emily Pinto.

Pinto, an Augusta Tech student, says, “It’s an option basically, for us to get the support that we need to move from a two-year program over to a four-year program, we have some college under our belts, and we also were just able to have a smooth transfer.”

“We have pathways to the business school, pathways to the arts and sciences, and the humanities. and that covers everything from your psychology to your nursing programs business programs and it cyber,” Whirl says.

Pinto who is studying graphic design, no longer has to worry about going online for her bachelor’s.

“I liked the option of doing classes in person because I love people. I love being around people. and I learn well when someone shows me hands-on what I’m doing. So to have the option of being in person at a college rather than doing it online just works so well for me, and there are so many other students out there just like me like that,” Pinto said.

Enrollment for the fall in this program is now open. April Byrd is the advisor contact for Augusta Advantage if you want to learn more.

