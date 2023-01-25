Submit Photos/Videos
Gov. Kemp delivers state address before General Assembly

Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver his 2023 State of the State Address Wednesday before the Georgia...
Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver his 2023 State of the State Address Wednesday before the Georgia General Assembly.(AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
By Staff
Jan. 25, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver his 2023 State of the State Address Wednesday before the Georgia General Assembly.

First Lady Marty Kemp, members of both legislative chambers, and guests from across the state will be in attendance.

A lot of Georgians are interested in what the governor plans to do with the state’s record budget surplus.

MORE | Augusta commissioners explain why they rejected ambulance contract

While on the campaign trail, Gov. Kemp vowed to refund about $2 billion of the surplus to taxpayers, so it will be interesting to see if he talks about that in his address.

Kemp hasn’t really said much publicly about his agenda for this session, but we know he also talked a lot on the campaign trail about new crackdowns on human trafficking and gang violence. And he’s made it clear that in his second term, he will back proposals to bring more oversight of district attorneys, some he’s referred to as “far left.”

And while the heartbeat bill was a big part of his last term, we haven’t seen much of an indication that he will try to further restrict abortions in the state.

The governor’s State of the State Address is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the State Capitol in the House of Representatives Chamber.

