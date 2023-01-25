Former News 12 reporter writes book to teach kids valuable lessons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our goal at News 12 is always to make a difference in the communities we report on and live in. That stays true even if we leave.

Here’s how one of our former reporters published a book that can help teach your kids a valuable lesson.

“Augusta, obviously is my first job, so this will always be home for me,” said Tradesha Woodard.

She has been reporting for more than three years. She’s in Charlotte now, but she got her start here.

“After reporting out in the field and just seeing all the problems that are happening in our community, mental health within kids is one of the things that stood out to me the most,” she said.

Woodward hopes her new book will help kids with their mental health. She has always dreamed of writing a children’s book. After about eight months of work, her first one is ready.

“The goal is to teach kids how to value each other, how to treat each other, but most importantly, how to value and love themselves regardless of the things that make them different or unique,” said Woodward.

It focuses on Turbo the purple turtle.

He’s nervous on the first day of school because he looks different than all the other turtles.

“Just when he feels like things can’t get any worse, something magical happens at the end. He realizes being so different may not be bad after all,” she said.

She hopes kids will also realize that when they read this book. Her book is called The Purple Turtle, and you can find it on Amazon and Barnes and Noble’s website.

Woodard also hopes to share it with schools around the CSRA.

